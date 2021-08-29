Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.40. 61,030,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,878,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

