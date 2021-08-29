Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in August

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the July 29th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADVZF opened at $0.71 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

