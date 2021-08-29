Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,465 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.05. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.26.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.