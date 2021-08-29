Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Unity Software by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $123.51 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 798,881 shares of company stock worth $82,778,595.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.