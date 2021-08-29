Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

AON stock opened at $285.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $285.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

