Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

CMA opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.57.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

