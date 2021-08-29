Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of The Toro worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 405.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $74.98 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.38.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.