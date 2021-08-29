Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.81 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,692,000 after acquiring an additional 89,592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 454.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

