Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.88 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,926 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 536,293 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 605,378 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 126,105 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 413,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.