Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.76. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.