Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 991 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

