Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,671 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $44.15 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77.

