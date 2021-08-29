AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,313,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,891,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

