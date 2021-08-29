Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is Spring Creek Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Spring Creek Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for about 1.9% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $38,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $64,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 94.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $29,236,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 546,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

