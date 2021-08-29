Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $290,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 826.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

