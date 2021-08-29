Aeternity Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $48.90 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,415,841 coins and its circulating supply is 342,594,898 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

