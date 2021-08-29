Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the July 29th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AFFY opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. Affymax has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Get Affymax alerts:

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Affymax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affymax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.