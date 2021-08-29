Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,540 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.48% of Afya worth $35,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

Shares of AFYA opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Afya Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.