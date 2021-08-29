Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

AGPYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Agile Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.