Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 868,987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $45,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,028. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

