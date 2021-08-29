Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$73.92 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

