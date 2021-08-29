Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post $87.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.37 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $63.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $340.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $348.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $414.47 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $455.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

ADC stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

