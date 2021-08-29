Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 33.6% in August

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the July 29th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

