Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Agritek stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agritek has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Agritek alerts:

Agritek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized zoned industrial and retail properties to the cannabis industry. The firm provides strategic capital and functional expertise seeking to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of holdings.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Agritek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.