Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Agritek stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agritek has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
Agritek Company Profile
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Agritek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.