AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the July 29th total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

AIBRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AIB Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

