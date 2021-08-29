AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,347 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.89. 257,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,358. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $462.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

