Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 4.2% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.50. 551,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

