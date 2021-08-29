Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,577. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

