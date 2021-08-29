Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,832 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $80,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $90,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

