Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $204.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at $65,925,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.