Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Align Technology worth $37,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded up $5.29 on Friday, reaching $701.85. 384,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,610. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.33 and a twelve month high of $721.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $652.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

