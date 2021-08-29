Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for approximately 3.5% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned 0.18% of Align Technology worth $85,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $701.85. The company had a trading volume of 384,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $652.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.33 and a twelve month high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

