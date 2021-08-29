Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.11.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 89,461 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.