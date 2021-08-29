Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises approximately 2.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

ADS traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.88. 571,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

