Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 170,734 Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.99% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

Several research firms have commented on FSBC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

