Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 190.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Primoris Services worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of PRIM opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

