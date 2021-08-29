Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 163,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 261,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.97.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.