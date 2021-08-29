Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of TowneBank worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 408.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

TOWN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

