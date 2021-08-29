Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 310,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.43 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

