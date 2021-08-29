Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Rambus worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rambus by 3,190.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

