Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,145 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Lindsay worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNN opened at $167.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $91.41 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

