Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 14,752 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

RRR opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

