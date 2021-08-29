Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,380 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Proto Labs worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.66. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.36.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.