Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 6,173 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Axos Financial worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AX. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

