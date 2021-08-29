Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,249 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after buying an additional 659,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after buying an additional 840,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,432,000 after buying an additional 182,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 654,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.43. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

