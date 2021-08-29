Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.51% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNSB opened at $23.47 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNSB shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

