Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of M.D.C. worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $11,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 157.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 187,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 91.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 290,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 138,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDC stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

