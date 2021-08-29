Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

