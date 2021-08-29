Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 500,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after buying an additional 239,686 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.99 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

