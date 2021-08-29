Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH opened at $9.06 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.